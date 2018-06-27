Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Paweł Zadrożniak’s Floppotron, a desktop orchestra that uses old computer components as musicians, performs one of the greatest ‘80s TV show earworms ever aired with a thrilling rendition of the Airwolf theme. I’m also going to award bonus points for using the clicking sound of a wall of disk drives to recreate the sounds of a spinning helicopter rotor.

The Floppotron seems especially well-suited to recreating the electronic synth sounds that are a trademark of ‘80s music, particularly the themes and soundtracks to TV shows where networks were eager to find the cheapest way to score each episode. Instead of a full studio orchestra, that usually meant a musician in Ray-Bans and a blazer rocking their heart out behind an electronic keyboard. Oh, and good luck trying to get that theme song out of your head.

[YouTube via Geeks Are Sexy]