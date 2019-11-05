Report: Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell Could Be Batman's New Alfred and Penguin

The Bat has his cat. He has his commissioner. He has an enigma. And now, he has someone to serve droll wit and excellent tea, and a fishy foe.



First reported by The Wrap (followed up by similar murmurs from Variety and THR), Andy Serkis, best known for coveting jewelry while wearing Lycra suits covered in bobbles—and also Star Wars and Black Panther, I guess—has entered talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman solo movie.

Former SAS turned loyal ally of the Wayne family, Alfred is of course Bruce’s closest confidant in his life as Batman, safeguarding the Wayne estate and providing support from the Batcave while Bruce dons his cowl and goes out cruising for bat-bruisings in the dark alleyways of Gotham City. He’s been played by everyone from Jeremy Irons to Alan Napier, and half of Britain’s older acting generations in between.

As if that wasn’t enough Batman news for you, Deadline also adds that Colin Farrell—best known for a litany of roles, from The Lobster to playing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts— will step into the spats of Oswald Cobblepot, the seedy mobster known alternatively as the Penguin. It’s long been rumored that Penguin would be a major foe in Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight, with early casting rumors suggesting that Jonah Hill was potentially up for either the role of Penguin or Riddler, before backing out entirely.

Say what you will about the prospects of yet another Batman reboot on the horizon, but the casting for Reeves’ movie so far has been very interesting. We’ll bring you more on his plans for Gotham City as we learn them.

