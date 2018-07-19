Photo: Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox), Image: Mikel Janin and June Chung (DC Comics)

Zazie Beetz might be jumping studios and superhero universes for her next comic book project: because she could be playing an intriguing role in the recently-dated (and named) Joker origin movie.



The Hollywood Reporter suggests Beetz—who recently lit up the screen as Deadpool 2's luck-altering mutant warrior Domino—is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in Joker in a major role. Should Beetz accept, the site reports that she would be cast as a “single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the Clown Prince of Crime.” Whether that interest is romantically inclined or otherwise, it’s likely to be a major role in the origin story.

There were more reports recently that Joker could be looking to cast another important figure in the Clown Prince’s life: his own mother. But it’s a possibility those rumors were crossed wires over the role Beetz is allegedly in talks for. Otherwise, there might be more than a few motherly figures in Joker than we could ever have expected. God help us all.

Joker is set to hit theaters October 4, 2019.