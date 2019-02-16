Image: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Black Widow movie is still in development, now with a new writer working on the script.

According to an exclusive report from Collider, screenwriter Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) has been brought on by Marvel to rewrite the script for the Black Widow movie starring Scarlet Johansson.



Benson, whose most notable work is The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, a film that he rewrote alongside Jessica Chastain to more significantly highlight the woman’s perspective, is taking over for Jac Schaeffer, who wrote the previous edition of the script. According to Collider, Marvel was very impressed with Benson’s work on Rigby, which led to him getting this role, alongside some reported past professional history with Johansson.



While not quite as good as a female scriptwriter, one who has a history of emphasizing women’s perspectives is certainly something for the first solo movie for the MCU’s most prominent lady. The film, with no firmly set release date, is being directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

