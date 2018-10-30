Image: Disney

Marvel may be dropping Netflix shows left and right, but the studio still has big plans when it comes to streaming series. Variety reports that yet another small-screen show about Marvel characters we’ve met on the big screen is in the works, this time focusing on the Winter Soldier and the Falcon.



Neither Marvel nor Disney has commented on the report so far, but the proposed series would pair up the Winter Soldier and the Falcon (played by Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, respectively, in multiple movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and, of course, Captain America: The Winter Soldier). Though details about the in-development series are obviously scarce so far (will it be an odd-couple road trip comedy with awesome fight scenes, or what?), Variety did note that Malcolm Spellman (whose credits include Fox TV series Empire) has been hired as the show’s writer. That makes him the first such hire for any of the Marvel streaming series (or “limited series,” since the trade points out they’re expected to run for six to eight episodes each).

This announcement comes on the heels of the mid-September reveal that Loki and Scarlet Witch would also be getting their own limited series on the Disney streaming service...as for other characters who also need their own shows, we have some suggestions.