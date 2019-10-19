Report: Venom 2 Is Diving Deep Into Symbiote Lore and Casting Naomie Harris as Shriek

Remember Shriek? You might not; the character, debuting in Marvel Comics in 1993, was created to be a love interest for Cletus Kassidy, aka Carnage. She’s a mutant with sound-manipulation abilities and a deep love for both killing and Carnage. And now we know who might be playing her in the Venom sequel.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the villainess will be making her film debut in Venom 2, with actress Naomie Harris (Moonlight) in talks to play her. If she appears, she’ll be showing up alongside Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, playing Venom and Carnage respectively, with Andy Serkis directing.



My curiosity here is how they’re going to adapt Shriek. As she stands, she’s perfect ‘90s excess, a jumble of powers and skimpy clothes brought together just so Carnage has someone to murder a whole bunch of people alongside. Are they going to make her a symbiote character, perhaps drawing from the myriad of symbiote-adjacent lore out in the nether regions of canon? Or are they just going to go with Black Canary, but evil? Both sound campy and bad, and thus I’m into it.



Venom 2 has no official release date, though many speculate it’ll be next year.



