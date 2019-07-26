Photo: Stuart C. Wilson (Getty Images)

With the Mouse Guard movie officially cancelled, it appears one of that film’s would-be stars, Andy Serkis, has some room in his schedule. And since the motion-capture legend also happens to be a director (as well as a comic-book movie veteran), it’s exciting to hear that Sony has its eye on him as it ramps up its search for someone to helm the anticipated sequel to last year’s Venom.

It must be stressed, per the Hollywood Reporter’s scoop, that Sony is meeting with several potential directors—the first film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, has Zombieland 2 coming in October—and Serkis is just one of the contenders. Also, Serkis is not up for an acting role alongside returning star Tom Hardy; this would strictly be for the directing gig. As THR points out, the varied work he’s done to date makes him a solid match for Venom 2, “which will be effects heavy and mix DG and performance capture technology.”

Advertisement

As we reported back in January, Venom co-writer Kelly Marcel was tapped to shepherd the script. Since THR notes that Sony hopes the movie will begin shooting in November, it seems likely we’ll hear more about the studio’s pick for director (whether it’s Serkis, or someone else), and maybe more casting news—speaking of Zombieland 2, will Woody Harrelson appear as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, as the Venom credits teased?—rather soon.

Advertisement

Update: Deadline reports that in addition to Serkis, the “shortlist” of Venom 2 directors currenly also includes Travis Knight (Bumblebee) and Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), and adds “there is no clear frontrunner at this moment.”

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.