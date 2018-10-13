Image: ABC

Sydney Bristow is back from her time in deep cover. Maybe.

Alias, the sci-fi superspy thriller that aired from 2001 to 2006 on ABC, is an important show, helping to propel both JJ Abrams, its creator, and its star, Jennifer Garner, to fame well beyond the bounds of network television. The show followed the life of Sydney Bristow, CIA spy, caught up in a life of spycraft and mistaken identity.

And, if Jennifer Garner herself is to be believed, it mig

ht be coming back. According to Garner, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of her (unrelated to Alias) return to television, she dropped the bombshell, saying, “I‘ve heard that there’s an Alias reboot happening, but no one’s talked to me about it.”

Since she’s not directly involved, the actress doesn’t have many more details than that to add, though she does add, “But if they didn’t have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can’t imagine it being that serious yet because I haven’t heard anything about it at all.”

This is definitely still rumor territory, but if there’s a credible source for this, it’s Jennifer Garner. Is it time for the spy’s return to TV? We’ll see.