According to one actor involved in the Star Wars franchise, there is a lot going on.

That actor is Tom Kane, a voice actor who has held several roles in the franchise (he was Ackbar’s voice in The Last Jedi), and who is especially known for being the guy they call to voice Yoda when Frank Oz is busy. According to Kane, he isn’t aware of a Yoda movie in development—but he shared at a recent appearance at All Star Comic Con that there might be as many as nine films in current development.

The tweeter there is Aaron Goins, host of a Star Wars podcast and attendee of the aforementioned convention.



That’s a lot of Star Wars movies. That may include: Episode IX, Rian Johnson’s trilogy, Benioff and Weiss’s movies, and then a couple new side story films.

Important note here: just because a film idea is in development doesn’t mean it’s going to get made. Most films in early development don’t, in fact. But that’s still a lot of movies. At least we know that they’re busy planning for the future. The long, long future.

