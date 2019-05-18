Image: Warner Bros.

Alongside news of the Rescue Rangers film, the Hollywood Reporter dropped one more bombshell last night, in the form of a well-sourced rumor about the future of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie: in particular, its villains.

According to the report, Reeves is still working on his script, but it’s said to have, at this stage of development, at least two villains: The Penguin and another mystery villain. Catwoman is also rumored to play a role in the story, though whether it’s as a villain or something more complicated is not known.



Advertisement

The Penguin hasn’t seen a big-screen adaptation since Batman Returns in the early nineties, so he would make an interesting choice. Though it’d also be lovely to see a villain or two we’ve never seen before.



The Batman is roughly scheduled for a 2021 release, and Robert Pattinson is apparently in the lead for the eponymous batty role.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.



