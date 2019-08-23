Image: Joëlle Jones (Marvel)

It’s Kamala Khan’s time to shine. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel is developing a live-action Ms. Marvel series for Disney+, with writer and comedian Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and a Funeral) coming on board as showrunner and writer.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ali’s Ms. Marvel series will focus on the latest iteration of the heroine, featuring Kamala Khan as the first Muslim superhero to headline their own solo series at Marvel Comics. Kamala was created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. We’ve reached out to Disney to confirm and will update should we hear back but odds are we will learn more out of D23 this weekend.

Interestingly enough, Wilson recently announced she would no longer be writing Wonder Woman at DC Comics to pursue a top-secret project, which we’re crossing our fingers means this one.

Here are some more details about Ms. Marvel, courtesy of THR:

Ms. Marvel as a comic and heroine has existed since 1976, with the character Carol Danvers using the name for her crime-fighting escapades. Several other characters have briefly taken up the mantle and Danvers herself became Captain Marvel in 2012. The latest incarnation, and the one the show will be focusing on, is a teenager named Kamela Khan. Khan broke ground by becoming Marvel’s first Muslim character to be lead her own comics title. Her identity as a Pakistani American, living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way, have been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape.

Ms. Marvel would be the latest superhero to join the growing Marvel television franchise planned for Disney+, including next year’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye, which are all set to debut in 2021. The outlet is reporting that Marvel may unveil the new series during Friday’s D23 presentation for the streaming network.

