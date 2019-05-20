Image: Marvel

Now that all the Avengers: Endgame hype is starting to settle down, we’re finally getting more details on upcoming projects involving Marvel’s characters, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series that’s coming to streaming service Disney+. We knew Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan would be reprising their movie roles as the title stars, of course—but now there’s more to go with that.



Deadline just broke the news that a single director will be helming what the trade describes as a “six-part mini-series” that will air in August 2020: Kari Skogland, whose vast TV directing credits include stints on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Netflix’s The Punisher, AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the upcoming NOS4A2, Showtime’s Penny Dreadful, and many others.

Advertisement

If you haven’t heard her name before, no doubt you’ve heard of these two actors who are, according to Deadline, “in talks” to come aboard The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Emily VanCamp, who played SHIELD agent Sharon Carter in Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Daniel Bruhl, Civil War’s villainous Helmut Zemo.

If those two join the mini-series, we can kind of begin to guess the plot and maybe even the time period in which it’ll take place, though Deadline cagily notes it had heard “Mackie’s accepting the shield from Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame will figure into the miniseries, but the studio had no comment on where it goes.”

So, we know who’ll be behind the camera (writer Malcolm Spellman was already confirmed as an early hire), and a few more important characters who may appear onscreen—but we still don’t know much about what the story will involve. But we do at least know, as noted above, that we’ll see what Avengers-adjacent mischief Sam and Bucky get themselves into in August 2020.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.