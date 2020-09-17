Tatiana Maslany Will Play Disney+'s She-Hulk

Hello, Jen. Image : BBC America/Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios has found itself a suitable Attorney-at-Law. Who is also sometimes a big green rage monster.



Variety (and now other trades) reports that Tatiana Maslany—best known for her role as approximately 90% of the cast of the beloved BBC America clone drama Orphan Black—has been cast in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, based on the titular Marvel Comics character. In the comics, and in the show according to the trade, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his gamma-radiation transformation powers after a blood transfusion—a process that also allows Jen to control her moments of raging out, unlike her cousin.

Mark Ruffalo has previously been rumored to play a role in the streaming series, akin to Jeremy Renner’s role in the likewise upcoming Hawkeye series, which will follow his fellow Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Kat Coiro will direct and produce the She-Hulk series, which is penned by Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao. Speaking of Ruffalo, he himself rejoiced in the news on Twitter, welcoming his cinematic cousin to the MCU:

We’ll bring you more on Marvel’s plans for She-Hulk and its other streaming shows as we learn it—especially as it’s going to be a few years before we get to see some of them in action.

