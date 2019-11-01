Report: Peyton Reed Will Return for Ant-Man 3, Hitting Theaters in 2022

The Ant-Man will ride again. But will t he Wasp?



The Hollywood Reporter has word that Reed—who stepped in to take over the original Ant-Man in the wakes of Edgar Wright’s departure from the project, and then returned for Ant-Man and The Wasp—will return for a third Ant-Man. Details about the film are, of course, under wraps, but it is likely to shoot in either late 2020 or early 2021, according to the report, for a potential 2022 release. The movie was not included in Marvel’s extensive list of movie projects revealed at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

What’s interesting about the initial report is that there is only mention that Paul Rudd is currently “expected” to return for the film, no mention of franchise staples like Michael Douglas, who plays Henry “Hank” Pym in the films, or Evangeline Lily’s Hope Van Dyne, the incarnation of the Wasp who formally donned that heroic mantle in the post-credit scenes of the first film and played a major role, obviously, in Ant-Man and The Wasp. While it’s likely that at the very least Lily will return—unless Marvel has standalone plans for the character!—we’ll have to wait and see just what Marvel has in-store for its size-changing superheroes.

We’ll bring you more on Disney and Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man 3 as and when we learn it.

