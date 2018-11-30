Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

Little by little—in the tiniest increments possible—we’re learning a little more about the first Star Wars streaming show on Disney+.



The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Nick Nolte—known for his turns in The Prince of Tides, The Thin Red Line, and that time he was Bruce Banner’s asshole dad in the Ang Lee Hulk movie—has joined Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano in Jon Favreau’s Star Wars streaming show, set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Sadly, that’s pretty much all we know. No details about Nolte’s character were given, so all we can do is idly speculate, which is pretty much all we can do with The Mandalorian, given how little we actually know about it.

Is Nolte friend or foe? Alien or human, or perhaps even droid? Is he the Mandalorian? Probably not, that’s presumably Pascal. But you might as well take your best bet in the comments about just who Nolte could embody in the galaxy far, far away.



We’ll bring you more on The Mandalorian as and when we learn it.

