Report: The Matrix 4 Adds...Neil Patrick Harris!?

James Whitbrook
He requests only the most digital, bullet-timed fives.
Image: CBS

The digital world of the Matrix has added another surprising name to its new cast.

Variety reports (and THR has since also posted) that A Series of Unfortunate Events and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris is the fourth cast member to join the recently announced Matrix continuation.

No details about his character are available, but Patrick will be joining fellow series newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Lana Wachowski will direct the picture—intriguingly a solo project for now without her sister Lily, who she collaborated with on the original Matrix trilogy, and co-wrote the script alongside Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, ahead of a planned 2020 production start.

We’ll bring you more on the plans for The Matrix 4 as and when we learn them.

