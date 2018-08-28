Photo: Matt Smith attends the ‘Mapplethorpe’ premiere in 2017. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

A Time Lord is used to adventures in time and space—but a former Doctor could be paying a visit to the galaxy far, far away.



Variety is reporting that Matt Smith—best known for his roles as Prince Philip in The Crown and to sci-fi fans as the fish-fingers-and-custard-loving Eleventh incarnation of Doctor Who’s titular Time Lord—has signed on to join the currently-filming ninth main entry in the grand Star Wars saga.

No details were confirmed about Smith’s character (so it’s unknown if he’ll be on the side of the Resistance, or, like seemingly most British actors in Star Wars, be a villain), but Variety describes the part as a “key role” in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

We’ll bring you more on the production of Star Wars: Episode IX as and when we learn it.

This story is developing...