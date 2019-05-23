Image: Lucasfilm (Screenrant)

Fans of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic didn’t have to wait long for more news on a film adaptation of the popular game.

Mere weeks after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that something was in development, Buzzfeed News reports that Laeta Kalogridis, who wrote Alita: Battle Angel and an upcoming Avatar sequel, is “close to finishing the first script of a potential KOTOR trilogy, according to three sources.” We’ve reached out to Lucasfilm for comment and will update if and when we hear back.

Assuming it’s true, Kalogridis will be the second woman to write a Star Wars movie after Leigh Brackett co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back with Lawrence Kasdan.

There’s no word on, well, anything really. That includes how faithful Kalogridis’ script might be to the game, which tells an epic story of a struggle between the Jedi and Sith thousands of years before any events in the films. Considering how most of the Expanded Universe has been treated by Lucasfilm’s current approach (though Knights of the Old Republic is a title that, at times, sits in a grey area between canon and EU), one can imagine some ideas will be taken and others ignored. The one thing that’s crucial to distinguishing KOTOR is the time period. It’s got to be old, old, old.

Also, though many may speculate that Kalogridis could be writing the film for David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (or Rian Johnson for that matter), the Buzzfeed article suggests that’s not the case. “While there are many corners of the formidable Star Wars internet that have speculated that Benioff and Weiss will be the stewards of KOTOR, Kalogridis was hired in spring 2018 to develop the property,” the site writes. However, that’s odd because news of Benioff and Weiss being hired was in February 2018, which lines up. The key here is they are writing their movies and she’s writing this one. So it’s different.

Which means it’s very likely we can now add a third Star Wars trilogy that’s in the works post-Skywalker Saga. What do you think?

