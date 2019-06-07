Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It must have been a very good cruise.



Variety reports that The Shallows’ Jaume Collet-Serra—who of course just completed production on Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt—has entered negotiations to direct Black Adam, the Johnson/DC Comics project the former wrestler-turned-movie star has been the lone torchbearer for, for what feels like centuries at this point.

According to the trade, after years lurking on the periphery of the DC Universe’s myriad cinematic projects, Black Adam has now been fast tracked given the success of David F. Sandberg’s take on Adam’s longtime heroic counterpart in Shazam earlier this year. Now that a potential for a franchise there has been established, the time is right to bring the infamous leader of Kahndaq (who was very briefly hinted at in Shazam as part of the Wizard’s explanation to Billy Batson about the history of his powers) to the fore.

io9 has reached out to Warner Bros. for a comment on Collet-Serra’s involvement in Black Adam, and will update this post if we receive a response. We’ll bring you more on DC’s plans for Black Adam as we learn them.

Update: Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson’s frequent production partners and a co-producer on Black Adam, has confirmed the report on social media:

