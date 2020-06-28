We come from the future
Report: Harley Quinn Is On Its Way to HBO Max, Which Might Not Bode Well for DC Universe

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Harley Quinn
Harley QuinnDC UniverseKaley CuocoHBO MaxDC EntertainmentWarner Bros
Harley and Ivy in Harley Quinn.
Harley and Ivy in Harley Quinn.
Image: Warner Bros

Harley Quinn, the devious animated series starring the DC anti-villainess, seems like it will be headed to HBO Max sometime in the near future. Which might mean some consolidation for the Warner Bros. streaming slate.

According to u/spoke7 and u/eze352 (whose post was removed for unclear reasons) on Reddit, a newsletter sent out to HBO Max subscribers recently listed Harley Quinn as being one of the things headed to the platform sometime in the near future, marked as “Coming Soon.” The Kaley Cuoco-starring series is currently airing exclusively on DC Universe, where it’s just wrapped up its second season.

If this newsletter is true—Warner Bros. has yet to confirm the matter in any other announcement—it could mean a new step in the strange relationship between the sister streaming services of HBO Max and DC Universe. Both purport to serve fans of DC’s superheroic outings, but as we’ve reported previously, HBO Max only has a sampling of what DC Universe offers, with no clear rhyme or reason to what content it does or doesn’t have. But if DC Universe originals are finally going to start showing up on HBO Max, it might foreshadow bigger moves to consolidate the two platforms, harmonizing their content offerings or even, eventually, shuttering DC Universe entirely.

This is speculation, obviously, but there is certainly a messaging problem between the platforms, where it’s not clear what role HBO Max plays in the broader ecosystem of its affiliated streaming services. Enhancing the service’s DC offerings would, if nothing else, offer a more compelling argument for its existence as a one-stop streaming hub.

As Harley Quinn just finished its well-lauded second season, we’ll also be waiting for news on what’s to come of its next season. Now, one more question to add to the pile: which streaming service will it be on?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

