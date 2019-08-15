Image: Lucasfilm

After years of rumors about a potential return—in movie form—it seems like Ewan McGregor will once again don his Jedi robes. But not for the big screen; instead, he’s allegedly coming to Disney’s ever growing streaming service.

Earlier today, Cinelinx reported that McGregor had signed a deal with Lucasfilm to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi—the character he inherited from Alec Guinness for the three Star Wars prequel movies—but now Deadline reports that McGregor’s return will be headlining a new series on Disney+. io9 has reached out to Disney for comment on the report, and will update this post if we hear from them.

If true, the Obi-Wan series would be the third Star Wars live action series coming to Disney+, which is set to launch with Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian this November, and will be joined by a prequel series starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk as Rebel spy Cassian Andor and his droid accomplice, K-2SO, respectively. No further details about the show were announced, but it has long been presumed that any Obi-Wan project would follow the Jedi in his exile after the end of Revenge of the Sith, watching over the young Luke Skywalker from a distance to ensure a new hope rises in the galaxy far, far away.

Disney is set to reveal more about its plans for the future, on Disney+ or otherwise, at next week’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. If the Obi-Wan show is going to be officially confirmed any time soon, it’s likely there.

