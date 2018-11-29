Image: Cully Hamner (DC Universe)

DC’s moving full steam ahead with its ever-growing slate of superhero movies that no one expected to see so soon as part of its recent push to create an expansive cinematic universe (see: Shazam!, New Gods). The latest hero coming to the screen? Jaime Reyes, the Blue Beetle.

The Wrap is reporting that Scarface writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer has signed on to pen a Jaime Reyes-focused Blue Beetle film. Jaime Reyes was first introduced in Infinite Crisis back in 2006 and was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner. He took on the mantle previously held by the hero Ted Kord—but unlike Ted, who had no superpowers, Jaime was granted abilities via an alien scarab which attached itself to his back.

Advertisement

A solo film is an interesting choice given that Jaime’s prominence has been growing across other DC properties like Young Justice. It’s also notable that Blue Beetle will be DC’s first solo feature with a Latinx hero as the lead (Jaime is Mexican-American), which makes the studio’s next steps in choosing a production team and cast that much more worth watching.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.