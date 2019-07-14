Image: MGM

I must say, I do love a good supervillain. And Blofeld, the villainous rival of spy James Bond, is a great one. As played by Christoph Waltz, he’s a compelling force, and he’s returning in the newest Bond film.

As Variety reports, Waltz will be returning to the franchise for the 25th Bond film, which has suffered more than a few hiccups during its long production, the latest of which was Daniel Craig injuring his ankle. According to Variety, Waltz’s return was confirmed by insiders close to production, which puts this in not-quite-confirmed territory, but it’s very likely true. That means he’ll join a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes, on a film directed by Cary Joji Fukanaga and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridges.

There’s another rumor going around, too. According to Metro, more insiders close to the production have informed them that Lashana Lynch, whose role for the film has not been officially named, will actually be playing 007. Not Bond, who has retired following the last film, but the spy who’s taken on his codename. That would mean a lady woman of color taking on the 007 title, which would be really neat to see, even if only for a little while.

This rumor is, as you can imagine, somewhat less reliable than the Variety one, but it’s interesting nonetheless. It’s been a while since we’ve had a good super spy flick, and I hope this one turns out as interesting as these rumors suggest.

The unnamed 25th Bond film is slated for release April 8, 2020.