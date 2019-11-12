We come from the future
Reminder: The Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers Movie Is Coming Soon to Bring Joy to Our Lives

A new trailer for the Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers movie is here.
So much is going on in entertainment these days, it’s easy for something relatively big to slip through the cracks. Like, for example, that a Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers movie is coming out next weekend. Yes, really!

Directed by Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood tells the true story of a journalist (Matthew Rhys) hired to write about iconic TV host Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and how the meeting changed his life. Reviews for the film have been wildly positive and yet, with Joker and Disney+ and Scorsese and so much going on in the world, both within pop culture and beyond, it feels like many of us have forgotten about the movie. Well, this new trailer may just change that. It’s lovely.

Doesn’t that just look heartwarming? Come on now. And, in case you haven’t seen it, the Mr. Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a must-watch; it’s on home video now.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opens November 22.

