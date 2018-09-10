io9's long-missing mail column returns this Thursday, September 13! So email me at postman@io9.com with your burning questions about all things nerdy, be they about the million or so major releases since the last installment—Black Panther, Justice League, Solo, Infinity War, 18 million superhero shows, to name just a few—or advice, or anything else. As always, no question too difficult or dumb! Probably!
