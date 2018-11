It’s hard to put into words everything that Stan Lee was. The comic book creator and Marvel Comics leader changed the world of comics as we know it, and like many creators of that era his influence will be felt for a very long time.

Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 95 and io9 wanted to reflect on everything he’s done for comic book fans, as well as the entire industry. Our latest video dives into the history of Lee’s work, his life, and his enduring legacy. Excelsior!