Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created something bold and bizarre for Netflix wth The OA. The series was divisive but certainly created a buzz. And while fans may have been wondering where they’d go after that shocker of a finale, the first season two trailer just revealed how they’d carry on. And it’s a pretty great idea.

Entertainment Weekly debuted the trailer today for The OA: Part 2. Check it out.

Ok, yeah, an alternate dimension where Prairie and all her friends (and enemies) are living a completely different life sounds like a cool way to continue the story.

Batmanglij described this season as more of a noir. “We wanted to come in through the character of a cynical detective,” he told EW. “Films like The Big Sleep didn’t seem antiquated [when they came out]. They were very modern. That’s why we thought, ‘What better place than San Francisco and the tech world to set a noir today?’”

Marling is of course set to return in the lead role as is Jason Isaac, Emory Cohen, and the late Scott Wilson. EW adds:

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays a major new character named Karim Washington, a boat-dwelling private detective tasked with finding a young woman, Michelle Vu, who had been playing an online game. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of Michelle’s whereabouts and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers.

The new season drops unexpectedly soon, March 22, on Netflix.

