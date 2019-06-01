Image: HBO

The world of Westeros is uniquely suited to moody folk ballads, don’t you think?

The musicians behind Mother of Dragons, a three-song EP created by members of the music production company Wolf at the Door, agree, and have put all their heart into these songs. Each one is inspired by important events or motifs in the history of Westeros— “Ballad of the Red Wedding,” “Lord of Light,” and “Wall of Ice”, and they channel modern folksy pop into something that feels like a heartfelt tribute to the joy of thinking way too much about Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones may be over, but as long as fans are creating, stories like this never really end—they just morph into something else entirely. If your weekend needs a nerdy soundtrack, check this one out.

[h/t Nerdist]