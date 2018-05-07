Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Say what you will about The Phantom Menace, but the prequel’s pod racing scene is still one of the best sequences in the entire Star Wars franchise—even when you know Anakin was destined to win. But what if Sebulba had been victorious? Adam Woodworth built a couple of micro RC pod racers that let you rewrite the history of galaxies far, far away.

Using incredibly lightweight building materials, like Mylar sheets and Depron (a thin but strong foam), these pod racers only weigh about 35 to 40 grams each. They’re powered by equally tiny motors about a quarter of an inch in size, allowing them to perform aerial stunts like loops, but because they weigh barely anything, even the lightest of Tatooine breezes can blow them wildly off course.

[YouTube]