Relic's New Trailer Makes the Challenges of Elder Care Extra Spooky

Robyn Nevin as Edna. Image : IFC Films

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Taking care of your elderly relatives is a real challenge. But at least when your mom needs care, she probably isn’t going to be haunted.

Advertisement

Relic, an Australia-American horror movie directed by Natalie Erika James, a director who’s made her name so far in the world of short film, is a horror film about a mom who is very, very haunted. Starring Emily Mortimer as Kay and Robyn Nevin as her mother, Edna, it’s a story of a woman who goes missing and, when she’s found, seems to have brought something back with her. It asks powerful questions like, what are your filial responsibilities to the haunted? And, what’s that under the bed oh god oh god oh no?

It looks... real creepy. The film, which premiered at Sundance to positive reviews, is produced by the Russo Brothers of all people, with direction and writing from Natalie Erika James. It’s slated to open in theaters and on VOD July 10th, though we’ll see about the theaters part.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.