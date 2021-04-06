Release the Dancing Baron Zemo Cut

*bass line pumping* Screenshot : Marvel Studios/Disney+

Regrets? I have one. In my recap of the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I neglected to mention one of the best moments. Of course, I’m talking about Baron Zemo dancing.



It’s a very small moment. Only a single shot. But, of course, people latched onto it and have been making gifs and memes, the whole shebang. And, it turns out, there’s more of actor Daniel Brühl cutting a rug as the former supervillain who may, or may not, be taking a turn.

“It was a long dance,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show].”

Um. Hello? Marvel? We want ALL OF THE ZEMO DANCING FOOTAGE.

ALL OF IT.

JUST THIS.

ON REPEAT.

Get it Baron! Gif : Marvel Studios/Disney+

Head to the EW link to read more from the actor about the character’s surprising new turn, and check back here Friday for our recap of the latest episode.



