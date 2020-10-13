It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

Reality Has Righted Itself Just in Time for WandaVision Funko Pops

James Whitbrook
Filed to:WandaVision
WandaVisionMarvelMarvel StudiosDisneyStreamingDisney PlusFunkoPop Vinyl
1
Save
Hello, Vision residence!
Hello, Vision residence!
Image: Funko
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Yes, Wanda Maximoff’s chaos magics might be hurtling her into a strange world for WandaVision. But would our own world be right if there weren’t tie-in Funko Pops for the show?

Advertisement

WandaVision is just a few months off from hitting Disney+, so the corporate stars are now aligned to get people excited with toys and merchandise to go with it. Funko, ever dutiful purveyor of large-headed tie-ins, has kicked off the Scarlet Witch and Vision toy train with a new series of Pop vinyls based on the show’s various TV-era twists on Wanda and Vision.

Advertisement

First up is a pair of ‘50s style takes on the Vision residence’s couple, with Wanda magically floating a teeny lobster in one hand, while the human-appearing version of Vision prepares for a day at work with his briefcase and nerdy glasses (there’s also a chase version of Vision that replaces his Paul Bettany human face with an equally Paul Bettany-ish but much more shiny synthezoid form).

G/O Media may get a commission
Don't Stir the Pot: Save $70 on an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instead
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1

There are also two more colorful bobbleheads based on the “‘70s” versions of the duo, including a very pregnant Wanda, and, bless the lords above us, a very sassily posed Vision wearing a sweater. It’s exclusive to Gamestop, alas, but we are willing to go anywhere for Vision wearing high-quality knitwear.

Advertisement

But the two best pops in the WandaVision line might just be the silliest: “Halloween” versions of the characters which are actually just cheap costume sendups of their iconic comics looks, as briefly glimpsed in the trailer for the show. Vision’s slightly-off-angle soul stone and yellow gym shorts are hilarious, but honestly? Costume Pop Wanda looks fab, with or without her jack-o’-lantern candy holder.

Advertisement

The WandaVision Funko Pops are set to release in early January 2021, while the show itself begins on Disney+ later this year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Miles Morales Is Giving Its Hero the Sickest Spider-Man Suit of All Time and Ditching the Cops

Archer Is Finally Back to Being Archer, Thank Goodness

Astronomers Observe Star Being 'Spaghettified' by a Supermassive Black Hole

Record-Breaking Bird Just Flew Nonstop From Alaska to New Zealand

DISCUSSION

BitchMeeToo

Never been into Funko pops but Halloween Vision and Wanda is tempting me!!