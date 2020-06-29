Read Creatures of Charm and Hunger: Chapter 28

Chapter 28 Image : John Joseph Adams/Mariner Books

Creatures of Charm and Hunger io9 is happy to present Molly Tanzer’s latest book Creatures of Charm and Hunger in its entirety during June 2020. Chapters will be serialized daily with the second half of the book removed from our site on July 7. Read it while you can! Prev Next View All

Two years ago, io9 shared author Molly Tanzer’s Victorian fantasy novel Creatures of Will & Temper in serialized excerpts. And now we’ve got good news for fans of the author, not to mention fans of free books: We’re doing it again, with her newest title! Check out chapter twenty-eight today.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to the prologue where it all starts. All following chapters can be easily found here.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.