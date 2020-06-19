We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Creatures of Charm and Hunger

Read Creatures of Charm and Hunger: Chapter 18

io9 Staff
Filed to:MOLLY TANZER
MOLLY TANZERBook ExcerptBooksCreatures of Charm And Hunger
Save
Chapter 18
Chapter 18
Image: John Joseph Adams/Mariner Books
Creatures of Charm and Hungerio9 is happy to present Molly Tanzer’s latest book Creatures of Charm and Hunger in its entirety during June 2020. Chapters will be serialized daily with the second half of the book removed from our site on July 7. Read it while you can!
PrevNextView All

Two years ago, io9 shared author Molly Tanzer’s Victorian fantasy novel Creatures of Will & Temper in serialized excerpts. And now we’ve got good news for fans of the author, not to mention fans of free books: We’re doing it again, with her newest title! Check out chapter eighteen today.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to the prologue where it all starts. All following chapters can be easily found here.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Browse Privately With 82% off ZenMate VPN for 2 Years
ZenMate VPN 2-Year Subscription

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Mystery of Antarctica's Record Drop in Sea Ice Has Been Solved

West Coast States Are Teaming Up to Build an Electric Highway

In the First Trailer for The Rental, Terrors Both High-Tech and Creepy-Human Ruin a Seaside Getaway

Republicans Blow Off Intelligence Hearing on Election Security With Top Silicon Valley Officials