Ray Fisher as Cyborg Screenshot : Warner Bros.

At the same time that Zack Snyder has been finalizing a new cut of his Justice League film for HBO Max, actor Ray Fisher— who originally portrayed Cyborg in the film— has been using his platform to call out director Joss Whedon for his on-set behavior that took over finishing Justice League ahead of its original cinematic release.

Advertisement

While Warner Bros. launched and subsequently closed an investigation into Fisher’s claims, Fisher is back in the news this week following a scathing statement he’s directed towards Warner Bros. president Walter Hamada. In the wake of a recent New York Times piece in which Hamada laid out his vision for WB’s future film slate—including four big-budget DC Comics theatrical releases a year beginning in 2022, in addition to more new films releasing on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Though Fisher didn’t comment on Warner Bros.’ releasing plans, he made it clear that he has no intentions of working with the studio as long as Hamada’s in any way involved.

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>E”

As Deadline points out, Hamada wasn’t involved in Justice League’s production at the time during which Fisher’s claims of Whedon’s alleged abuse took place. B ut Fisher’s claim makes it clear that his issues with the executive are quite serious and far from over , meaning that after Snyder’s cut of Justice League hits HBO Max in 2021, it might be the end of the actor’s run as Victor Stone.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.