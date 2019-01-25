Photo: Well Go USA

What happens when a bunch of zombies attack a medieval town full of sword-wielding warriors? You’re about to find out in Rampant.



Rampant is a 2018 South Korean horror film directed by Kim Sung-hoon and produced by the studio that led the brilliant film Train to Busan. It had a small opening last year but is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on February 26. In anticipation of that, we’re excited to debut this exclusive new trailer for the film, which just looks like badass, gory fun.

While the trailer has a very upbeat, propulsive vibe, reviews for the film say it’s pretty methodical in the journey to get there. Nevertheless, I’ll watch hours of political intrigue if eventually it ends with zombies fighting a town with stakes and swords and all that stuff.

Rampant hits home video February 26.

Correction: The article originally suggested the film was a “samurai” movie and that has been changed.

