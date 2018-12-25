Image: Disney

While we’re still patiently waiting for Disney+ to announce that Shuri series we’ve been dreaming of since ol’ Loki got his own standalone gig, at least we can admire this smashing new, fully posable Black Panther Shuri doll, a special edition that’s exclusive to Disney stores and shopDisney.

Shuri—who is, in no particular order, T’Challa’s sister, Wakanda’s princess, a technological and scientific genius, and also stylish and hilarious—shows her badass side in this particular rendering, with a pair of removable battle gauntlets.

Image: Disney

Also, it must be said that this is an excellent rendering of actor Letitia Wright, especially when you consider this isn’t one of Hot Toys’ high-end display figures, but rather a doll that’s actually meant to be played with.

Image: Disney

The Shuri Special Edition Doll, which is available now, will set you back $39.95 at Disney stores or shopDisney.



