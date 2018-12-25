While we’re still patiently waiting for Disney+ to announce that Shuri series we’ve been dreaming of since ol’ Loki got his own standalone gig, at least we can admire this smashing new, fully posable Black Panther Shuri doll, a special edition that’s exclusive to Disney stores and shopDisney.
Shuri—who is, in no particular order, T’Challa’s sister, Wakanda’s princess, a technological and scientific genius, and also stylish and hilarious—shows her badass side in this particular rendering, with a pair of removable battle gauntlets.
Also, it must be said that this is an excellent rendering of actor Letitia Wright, especially when you consider this isn’t one of Hot Toys’ high-end display figures, but rather a doll that’s actually meant to be played with.
Advertisement
The Shuri Special Edition Doll, which is available now, will set you back $39.95 at Disney stores or shopDisney.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.
Advertisement