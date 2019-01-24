Photo: Netflix

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Sandra Bullock is returning to Netflix to produce a new Mark Millar project. There’s some truly wild speculation about an obscure Marvel character and their potential role in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, Doctor Who re-enters production, Ed Neumeier on RoboCop Returns, and what’s to come on The Passage. Spoilers, get!



Advertisement

Reborn

Deadline reports director Chris McKay and actress Sandra Bullock (although Bullock is currently only on board as a producer, with the potential to lead the cast) have signed on for Netflix’s adaptation of Mark Millar and Greg Capullo’s comic book series, Reborn. The story concerns an 80-year old woman finding herself reborn in a magical realm called Adystria.

RoboCop Returns

Speaking with HN Entertainment, screenwriter Ed Neumeier stated RoboCop Returns hopes to feel like a “proper Verhoeven” movie.

Ah, so they are, Neill Blomkamp and his screenwriter Justin Rhodes have done a pass on the script we were writing on and they’re doing another one. It is a slightly different concept in some ways than we were originally doing, Neill wants to do. I don’t want to talk too much about it or somebody will call me and tell me to shut up, but we’re hopeful and I think Neill really really wants to make a good RoboCop movie. His idea is that it should be the proper Verhoeven [Paul Verhoeven] if Verhoeven had directed a movie right after RoboCop I think that’s what he is trying to achieve and I hope he does. We’ll see what happens next.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel’s April solicits reveal the company is planning to reprint classic issues under the banner True Believers, each focusing on a character important to Avengers: Endgame. As Screen Rant notes, two of the planned issues will reprint Avengers #71 and Avengers #343, both focusing on the Black Knight, a superhero named Dane Whitman who inherits a magical sword called the Ebony Blade. The outlet continues to note an Easter egg featuring the Ebony Blade was cut from 2016's Doctor Strange, while MCU Cosmic host Jeremy Conrad recently Tweeted “apparently, Marvel does have a plan for [The Black Knight] in the MCU.”

Advertisement





xXx 4

Meanwhile, Coming Soon reports Japanese composer/rock star Yoshiki has been tapped to score the latest xXx movie.

Advertisement

Tremors 7

In a recent Facebook post, Michael Gross revealed he’s read the first draft of the script for Tremors 7 and it’s “not shit.” What a sterling recommendation!

Burt Gummer and Tremors fans will want to know I read the first draft of Tremors 7 this weekend, and it is not s**t! Lots of good stuff and good ideas from our initial story conferences at Universal Pictures, but still much to do to get it “just right.” #tremors #tremorsmovie #tremorsfilm #monsters #scifi #creatures #graboids #burtgummer

Advertisement

Dumbo

The IMP Awards also has a new international poster for Tim Burton’s Dumbo.

Advertisement

Dead Ant

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from the giant ants vs. glam rockers movie, Dead Ant.

The Punisher

In a recent interview with Heroic Hollywood, executive producer Steve Lightfoot stated he’s hopeful to include Daredevil and the Kingpin in the show’s increasingly unlikely third season.

Obviously Daredevil and Punisher have a lot of history and story between them in the comic books. So it would be great to dig into some of that. Also villains like the Kingpin, who was featured in quite a lot of the Punisher books as well. So it would be fantastic to get some of those guys back into the show if we can make it work.

Advertisement

Creepshow

Production Weekly now has word the Creepshow TV series will produce an episode from writer Christopher Buehlman titled, “The Man in the Suitcase,” concerning a college student accidentally bringing home a strange suitcase with “a man with a terrible problem” stuffed inside.

Advertisement

Doctor Who

Season twelve has already begun production—in a shorts-wearing climate!—according to a new photo from BBC America.

Advertisement

Gotham

Gordon forms “an unlikely team” to stop Bane while Selina and the Penguin contend with Magpie in the synopsis for Gotham’s Valentine’s Day episode, “13 Stitches.”

Gordon assembles an unlikely team to protect Gotham from Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) and his Delta Force. Just as Lee Thompkins resurfaces, Barbara reveals shocking news that will change Gordon’s life forever. Meanwhile, Selina and Penguin team up to outsmart fellow villain Magpie (guest star Sarah Schenkkan) in the all-new “13 Stitches” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-506) (TV-14 L,V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Passage

Meanwhile, Brad and Amy also team up with “an unlikely accomplice” in the synopsis for episode four, “How You Gonna Outrun the End of the World?”

With the sudden arrival of a high ranking official, Horace Guilder (guest star James Le Gros), to Project NOAH, Brad and Amy begin to strategize a possible escape plan with the help of an unlikely accomplice. Meanwhile, Sykes and Richards begin to question each other’s motives, and a shaky past between Lear, Elizabeth (guest star Jennifer Ferrin) and Fanning is revealed in the all-new “How You Gonna Outrun The End of The World?” episode of THE PASSAGE airing Monday, Feb. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PSG-105) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

KSiteTV has photos from next week’s episode, “What Was Hope Doing in Your Dreams?” More at the link.

Advertisement

Folklore

Finally, Entertainment Weekly reports HBO Asia’s six-part horror anthology series, Folklore, exploring supernatural legends from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand debuts February 1 on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.









Banner art by Jim Cooke.