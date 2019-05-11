Image: Disney/Hasbro

Pua Magasiva, age 38, has passed away. According to the New Zealand Herald, his body was found in Wellington, New Zealand this morning.

Magasiva, a Samoan who starred in television shows like Shortland Street in New Zealand, is best known in the West as Shane Clarke, the Ninja Storm Red Ranger. He played the role in the 2003 season, the first to be shot in New Zealand. He was the first, and so far only, Samoan Red Ranger.



No cause of death has presently been revealed for the actor, though the police said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.



On Twitter, Power Rangers fans are professing their appreciation for the actor and mourning his untimely loss.

He’ll clearly be missed.



