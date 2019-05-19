Longtime readers know how much Ahsoka Tano means to me. She’s been one of the consistent highlights of the modern Star Wars canon, throughout two cartoons, an upcoming revival, and a novel.
If you’re eager to experience just the most Ahsoka-y parts of Star Wars, the Rebels YouTube channel has you covered: they recently posted a lengthy video that serves as a compilation of all of the former Padawan’s scenes in the TV show.
Her screen time, as it turns out, clocks in at just over 46 minutes, which for a supporting character who only appears in some of the show’s seasons ain’t half bad. Ahsoka lives, and I can’t wait to see what happens to her next.
