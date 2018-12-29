Image: Sony Pictures

One of the most interesting ways of exploring the craft of a film is to read the screenplay. A good screenplay is a blueprint for the film based on it: it tells you so much of what you need to know, lets you visualize the building without actually fully encompassing it. It lets you understand what decisions were made in the filming and editing processes, and why.

All that to say, the screenplay for one of the best movies of 2018 is now online, as Sony has made the Into the Spider-Verse screenplay available for free. A great resource for fans and film buffs alike, it’s just as snappy, clever, and fun as the film it helped create.

I haven’t fully dug into it yet, but I’m looking forward to reading and sussing out any interesting differences between the script and what ended up on screen. And also studying all of Spider-Man Noir’s weird one-liners.



