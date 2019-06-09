Image: Warner Bros.

Detectives are the best. Nancy Drew, Sherlock Holmes, Batman. And, of course, Veronica Mars, the legendary Kristin Bell heroine who starred in several seasons of stylized teen television from creator Rob Thomas, along with a movie reboot and an upcoming series reboot.

In advance of that reboot’s release, on July 26th, now’s the perfect time to revisit the soapy splendor of Veronica’s mystery solving, boy-romancing, ass-kicking adventures. Which is likely why Hulu is releasing those first three seasons on its streaming platform on July 1st, as the Verge reports.



Streaming is going to become kind of a nightmare, with our favorite franchises scattered through a cable-television-like selection of proprietary networks run directly by entertainment publishers and conglomerates. But, hey, in the meantime, at least we can rewatch Veronica Mars.



