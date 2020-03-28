PSA: The First Episode of Syfy's Vagrant Queen Is on YouTube

From Vagrant Queen ’s first episode. Image : Syfy

Vagrant Queen promises an exiled ex-queen, a bunch of attitude, and one of the most vibrant space opera settings on screen. And you can check it out for free.

Yesterday, Syfy posted the premiere episode of Vagrant Queen, “A Royal Ass-Kicking,” on YouTube, letting viewers enjoy it online in all its 53-minute glory. It introduces viewers to Elida (Adriyan Rae), a former child queen on the run, at just the moment her life is falling apart. An old friend—or, well, “friend”—Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up with some important information about the world she left behind, setting her down a path toward adventure and lots of space gunfights.

The show, based on the comic by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith, has just begun airing on Syfy. Now’s a perfect time to jump on and see if it jives with you. And tell me what you think of it? I’m not sure, myself.

Vagrant Queen airs on Syfy on Fridays at 10pm EST/9pm CST.

