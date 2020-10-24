Darkwing Duck, causing problems. Just like old times. Image : Disney XD

The terror that flaps in the night is a perfect companion for Halloween viewing. Even if he’s not really that scary.

As you might know, DuckTales recently aired, as part of its latest season, a forty -five minute Darkwing Duck special that spends a lot of time in the purple superhero’s world. It introduces a lot of important elements of the character and maybe inches us closer to the standalone series he clearly deserves. Most importantly, it introduces Gosalyn Mallard, the hero’s erstwhile sidekick/conscience and, let’s be real, the real hero of Darkwing Duck’s ensemble. Now the whole special is available for free on YouTube.

It’s a good special, too, drawing everyone into a multi-dimensional supervillain conspiracy. Which is, honestly, pretty ambitious for a cameo episode. Definitely check it out, and don’t forget to admire that wide-brimmed hat Darkwing is wearing. That hat is iconic, folks. Don’t you forget.

DuckTales airs on Disney XD.

