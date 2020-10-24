Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

PSA: The Darkwing Duck DuckTales Special Is Streaming for Free on YouTube

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Darkwing Duck
Darkwing DuckDuckTalesDisney XDGosalyn MallardDisney
Save
Darkwing Duck, causing problems. Just like old times.
Darkwing Duck, causing problems. Just like old times.
Image: Disney XD

The terror that flaps in the night is a perfect companion for Halloween viewing. Even if he’s not really that scary.

Advertisement

As you might know, DuckTales recently aired, as part of its latest season, a forty-five minute Darkwing Duck special that spends a lot of time in the purple superhero’s world. It introduces a lot of important elements of the character and maybe inches us closer to the standalone series he clearly deserves. Most importantly, it introduces Gosalyn Mallard, the hero’s erstwhile sidekick/conscience and, let’s be real, the real hero of Darkwing Duck’s ensemble. Now the whole special is available for free on YouTube.

It’s a good special, too, drawing everyone into a multi-dimensional supervillain conspiracy. Which is, honestly, pretty ambitious for a cameo episode. Definitely check it out, and don’t forget to admire that wide-brimmed hat Darkwing is wearing. That hat is iconic, folks. Don’t you forget.

Advertisement

DuckTales airs on Disney XD.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The 10 Scariest G-Rated Movies

Scientists Found A New Way To Break Down the Most Common Plastic

This Year's Arctic Sea Ice Is Failing to Form, Raising a Huge ‘Red Flag’

Take a Guess at What NASA’s Exciting Moon Discovery Might Be

DISCUSSION