The late comics legend’s final animated cameo will be on Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, airing this Sunday.

When Lee passed in November, we knew that he had some cameos already recorded, and now his final one in the world of animation is preparing to air. According to Marvel.com, he’ll be playing an important but brief role in an episode of the Disney XD Black Panther series. In the episode, titled “T’Chanda”, T’Challa will learn secrets about his grandfather. During that learning experience, Lee will appear in a flashback scene set in the 1940s, where Lee plays an Army General.



The cameo is of particular significance as, according to Cort Lane, a Marvel animation executive, it was deliberately designed to reflect Lee’s own public statements regarding intolerance, with the General giving a speech based on Lee’s own words. Lane said:



It made an impression, the things that Stan had to say about prejudice and hate. He always stood up. I actually have the Stan’s Soapbox from 1968 that was distributed pretty widely after he passed. He talked about hate and that hate will never win. And that stuck.

That Soapbox column can be read at the Marvel.com article, along with more information about the cameo and an interview with Mark Hamill and Stan Lee, who recorded together for the episode. The “T’Chanda” episode of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest will air tomorrow, Sunday, at 9pm ET/PT on Disney XD.

