Image: Sony Pictures

Listen, if you don’t love John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, then you and I will just never see eye-to-eye as people. It’s a perfect, goofy performance, all Looney Tunes and slapstick, an homage to old animation and also to one of the silliest iterations of Spider-Man. (Though maybe not as silly as the one where he’s made out of literal spiders.)

Anyway, a few months ago we shared a clip of a Spider-Ham short that would feature on the Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray release. And now that full short—four delightful minutes of Mulaney hamming it up—has been released on YouTube, for those of us who never buy Blu-Rays because why would I, I have a computer.

It was absolutely worth the wait. There are puns, laser beams, a hot dog, and some fantastic references to one of the best Looney Tunes cartoons of all time.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out now. When are we getting that Spider-Ham spinoff?

