Take the idea behind Saw, set it on a spaceship, replace torture devices with psychological torment, and you have Project Ithaca. Check out the trailer exclusively on io9.

If you’ve never seen a Saw film, here’s what happens: A maniac named Jigsaw drugs a bunch of strangers, puts them all in a room together and, when they wake up, the strangers have to work together through twisted, violent stuff in order to survive. That’s what Project Ithaca instantly reminded me of, just with a more sci-fi, ethereal feeling.

Directed by Nicholas Humphries from a script by Anthony Artibello and Kevin C. Bjerkness, Project Ithaca opens in select theaters and on demand June 7. We’re excited to exclusively debut the trailer.

Though the cast is largely unknown actors, the effects work and concept really makes Project Ithaca look like it’s got some potential. We have no idea what’s going on in that trailer, but it’s certainly intriguing.

Head here to find where the film will be playing near you on June 7.

