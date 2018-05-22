Photo: All Images (Insight Editions)

While Joss Whedon’s Firefly is not likely to come back anytime soon, the franchise continues to live on. Two great examples are these in-world books from the world of Firefly, including a guide to everyone’s favorite ship, Serenity, and the ’Verse at large. Better yet? We’ve got your first looks at each.

First up is The Serenity Handbook: The Official Crew Member’s Guide to the Firefly-Class Series 3 Ship, which is “designed as an actual crew-created manual and is the first in-world book set in the ‘Verse. Featuring technical blueprints, personal mementos, and humorous commentary from Mal, Kaylee, and the rest of the crew, this book will allow fans of Firefly and Serenity to explore the iconic spaceship in an entirely new way.” Here’s a first look, which includes the receipt from when Mal first bought the Serenity:

Advertisement

Next up is Hidden Universe Travel Guides: Firefly: A Traveler’s Companion to the ‘Verse, which contains “the history, geography, and culture” of the worlds in the Black “from Core planets such as Ariel to the outlaw badlands of the Rim worlds.” It also has concept art and original illustrations, which you can see some of here:

Advertisement

Both books are published by Insight Editions. The Serenity Handbook: The Official Crew Member’s Guide to the Firefly-Class Series 3 Ship is out July 3, while Hidden Universe Travel Guides: Firefly: A Traveler’s Companion to the ‘Verse arrives August 14.

