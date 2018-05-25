Image: Greg Smallwood and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

There are two kinds of drama in Vampironica’s gothic-horror-tinged version of Riverdale. Vampire drama is one, obviously, because it’s in the name of the series. The other is a Riverdale tradition: relationship drama! And our vampiric heroine Veronica uncovers a whole heap of it in this preview of the second issue.

We loved the debut issue of Greg Smallwood, Megan Smallwood, and Jack Morelli’s Vampironica, which gave us a glorious, bloodsucking version of Riverdale’s queen bee Veronica as a recently-turned vampire trying to protect her friends from other creatures of the night that now stalk the town. But as this exclusive preview of Vampironica #2—set in a flashback to the night Veronica’s parents were murdered and she was first turned into a vampire—shows, sometimes her concerns are less noble when it comes to the love life of a certain Archie Andrews.

Image: Greg Smallwood and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Greg Smallwood and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Greg Smallwood and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Greg Smallwood and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Greg Smallwood and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Check out a few more covers for Vampironica #2 below, making its debut here on io9, as well as a new trailer catching you up on what you missed if you didn’t pick up the first issue.

Image: Greg Smallwood (Archie Comics)

Image: Francesco Francavilla (Archie Comics)

Image: Robert Hack (Archie Comics)

Fang-tastic. Vampironica #2 hits shelves next Wednesday, May 30.