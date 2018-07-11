Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Stan Lee’s personal and professional well-being has been in question for months, but some things seem to finally be settling down. Just two days after Lee announced he was dropping his $1 billion lawsuit against Pow! (Purveyors of Wonder) Entertainment, the company has announced it’s once again running Lee’s Twitter account.

In a statement on Lee’s website, Pow! Entertainment—a media production company the Marvel mainstay co-founded with Gill Champion and Arthur Lieberman—revealed that it had temporarily lost control of the comic book legend’s Twitter account and the situation “has now been rectified.”

We also take very seriously our responsibility as guardians of the Stan Lee brand and legacy. One major hallmark of this legacy is the open, honest and direct relationship Stan has always had with his fans. To help Stan continue the tradition started with Stan’s Soapbox, POW!’s social media team created and has for years solely managed therealstanlee Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, as well as the Facebook page realstanlee, with Stan’s participation and approval. But, recently access and management of the Twitter account was temporarily out of our (and Stan’s) control. That situation has now been rectified. Stan Lee’s social media accounts are once again being exclusively managed by POW! with Stan’s participation.

The statement didn’t get into specifics, but there have been ongoing reports about the happenings around Lee for a while. In April, Lee resurfaced on Twitter after a battle with pneumonia to threaten lawsuits against anyone besmirching him or then-manager Keya Morgan. A tweet from Lee’s verified Twitter account alleged his Facebook and Instagram had been “hijacked” by people impersonating him. The twitter account—and through it, Lee himself—never specified Pow! was the entity that “hacked” or “hijacked” his other social media pages, Pow!’s representatives wrote it had “for years solely managed therealstanlee Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, as well as the Facebook page realstanlee, with Stan’s participation and approval.”

In a formal “pledge,” Pow! also alleged misuse of Lee’s Twitter account during the time it didn’t have control:



We at POW! Entertainment will only write in Stan’s voice when it is actually Stan making a personal statement. These messages will include the signoff “Stan” at the end, so you will know exactly what content is coming from Stan himself. All other posts and articles will be shared by POW! Entertainment to deliver Stan-influenced content and general pop culture news. We have also come to realize that someone was using the direct message feature on Twitter to send notes posing as Stan to many of the industry’s top creators and talent. We will never try to fool anyone with messages. If it’s Stan reaching out, we will say so; if it’s a member of his staff, we will have that noted as well. In the spirit of full transparency, even when it’s Stan speaking, a member of his social media staff is usually typing and posting the articles, entries, and comments. We also invite you to tell Stan what you think, ask questions and send messages of support. He wants to hear what you have to say and occasionally Stan may even respond directly to your message.

As far as why the company hasn’t deleted any of the tweets that were sent during the months it claims it didn’t have control, it says there’s a reason for that.

“Some of the questionable material referred to above will remain in Stan’s timelines and social media feeds. For now, these posts will not be deleted for reasons that will become obvious over time,” the statement concluded.

